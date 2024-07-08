Good Morning Britain Election Results Vote 2024 saw the programme’s biggest audience for three years.

According to overnight figures, Friday’s special edition which aired between 6 and 9.25am reached close to 4.5 million viewers with a peak audience of 1 million and 23.1 %. An average of 848,000 viewers and 18.8% share across the 3.5 hour programme made it the most watched show since March 2021 (Covid National Lockdown).

This also made it ITV1’s third most-watched show of the day after the Euros and Coronation Street. A specially extended bumper version of GMB’s programme was also packaged up for BritBox America for viewers stateside and in Canada.

“This is the tenth General Election of my working life, all of which have produced their own unforeseen dramas and occasionally unforeseen outcomes, but I can’t recall an electoral clash which was at the same time such a foregone conclusion but also such a fascinating series of stories with which we could engage our eager audiences.” – Editor of Good Morning Britain, Neil Thompson



“It was a task Team GMB carried out as brilliantly as any network newsroom, reflected in a weekly audience share that was significantly up in every week of the campaign and an election results programme that was the third most watched output on ITV1 after Coronation Street and the Euros.” – Editor of Good Morning Britain, Neil Thompson



Sky News also celebrated their ratings boon thanks to the general election which saw their TV share up 29% on their 2019 GE coverage. At 10pm the news channel had a combined peak of 2.5 million across TV, O&O and YouTube.

The coverage on BBC One saw 2.90m (36.6%) tune in between 9.55pm – Midnight with a peak of 4.57m at 10.00pm. ITV/STV’s coverage at the same time drew in 841k (7.7%) with a peak of 1.38m at 10.25pm.

Channel 4 was head of ITV in the timeslot of 9.45pm – Midnight with 866k (7.9%) however the fourth channel had a lower peak with their surge of 1.00m at 10.05pm.

