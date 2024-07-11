A collaboration with K-pop talent powerhouse SM Entertainment & Kakao Entertainment America, the six-part series follows five boys from across the UK as they are put through the K-pop training process with the goal of launching a new boy band on the global stage.

Cameras have been granted access behind closed doors at SM Entertainment for the very first time, capturing the band as they collaborate with top choreographers, perform songs from renowned songwriters, and receive guidance from professionals in the K-pop industry.

Kalpna Patel-Knight, Head of Entertainment at the BBC said:

“This unique acquisition will showcase a sense of exactly what it takes to make it in the world of K-pop. Witnessing the band come together and be put through their paces promises to be a very exciting prospect for audiences.”

Filmed in South Korea, Made in Korea: The K-Pop Experience follows the journey of the boys as they dive into K-pop culture and undergo the traditional K-pop training regimen for 100 days.

They will tackle a rigorous schedule of dance routines, vocal and performance classes, life coaching methods, while also experiencing all facets of Korean life – all against the backdrop of Seoul’s breath-taking scenery and iconic K-pop locations.

Each week, Hee Jun Yoon, the creative force behind some of the most successful K-pop groups in the past two decades, will provide feedback on their development.

Across three decades, K-pop has become a global phenomenon, influencing the worlds of fashion, styling and music.

Credited as the company that created K-pop, SM Entertainment’s pioneering and comprehensive artist development system has launched over 100 groups and solo performers, including NCT, aespa, and RIIZE.

Daniel Jang, CEO, SM Entertainment said:

“Through this UK boy group project, we anticipate a palpable synergy between SM Entertainment’s prowess in K-pop production and Moon&Back Media’s expertise in developing music-genre TV shows. This collaboration will yield exceptional content that will captivate pop music fans, not only in the UK, but worldwide.”

The six-part series is produced by Moon&Back Media and has been acquired by the BBC for BBC One and iPlayer.