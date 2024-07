Lydia starts to suspect that Samson is lying over Matty.

When Josh threatens Samson, putting pressure on him to continue lying to the police, Lydia observes their interaction.

Meanwhile, Rose saves the day when Dawn forgets Clemmie’s birthday, successfully pulling off a spontaneous birthday party. Dawn and Will are grateful but Kim feels excluded.

Emmerdale, ITV1, tonight at 7pm or watch on ITVX now