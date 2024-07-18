ITV Studios dating format My Mum, Your Dad is set to debut with local versions…

The programme will air in Poland on Polsat and in French Canada on TVA. My Mum, Your Dad was named in the list of top formats by new launches in the Tracking the Giants 2023 report by K7. The expansion into these new territories underlines the continued global success of the second chance dating show, originally created by father-daughter duo Greg Daniels and Haley Daniels with ITV America’s ITV Entertainment for HBO Max.

In Poland, the show will be titled Moja mama i twój tata and produced by JakeVision for Polsat. Meanwhile, in French Canada, Ma Mère, Ton Père will be produced by Deferlantes for TVA. Audiences in both regions can look forward to the local versions premiering this September.

The UK version of the critically acclaimed romance show is set to return on ITV1, STV and ITVX/STV Player for a second season later this year.

Dubbed ‘heartwarming’, ‘hilarious’ and with ‘cross-generational appeal’ by critics, the debut series was ITV’s biggest new peak-time entertainment format and attracted an average audience of more than two million viewers on all devices. Fronted by Davina McCall, the first series regularly trended as the number-one streamed programme on ITVX, produced by Lifted Entertainment, part of ITV Studios.

In addition to its success in the US and the UK, My Mum, Your Dad has continued to captivate global audiences. Australia celebrated a successful second season on the NINE Network in December, while Sweden embraced the show on TV4. New Zealand viewers tuned in on Three, and the format also won hearts in France on TF1 and in Germany on Vox.

Ruth Berry, Managing Director of Global Partnerships at ITV Studios:

“The amazing global response to My Mum, Your Dad is a testament to its unique blend of heart and humour. It’s a joy to see the format resonate across different countries, and we’re excited to bring it to Poland and French Canada. The show’s cross-generational appeal and genuine moments of love and connection make it a standout in the dating show genre. We can’t wait to see how audiences embrace it.”

A dating show with a difference for the whole family, My Mum, Your Dad follows a group of single parents who have been nominated by their young adult kids for a second chance at love. Throughout the season, viewers will follow these parents from all walks of life as they live together in a stunning country house retreat with one objective: to find true love.

But there’s a twist – unbeknownst to the parents, their grown-up kids will be watching their every move from a nearby location called ‘The Bunker’. It is there, in the surveillance room, that they’ll witness all the action of their parents’ journeys to find love, and get the chance to play matchmaker and decide their mum or dad’s dating fate.

From humorous moments to heartwarming confessions, the young adult kids will see their parents in a whole new light. They’ll have opportunities to select who their parents will be matched with on one-to-one dates and who may join the family celebrations for years to come. Get the tissues at the ready as we witness the highs and the lows, the tears and the funny moments, of finding love again.

My Mum,Your Dad originated in the US, produced by ITV America’s ITV Entertainment in association with Rombola Entertainment for HBO Max.