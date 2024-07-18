Propstore , one of the world’s leading film and TV memorabilia companies, has announced its second Entertainment Memorabilia Live Auction of 2024…

More than 1,900 rare and iconic items will be available during Propstore’s Entertainment Memorabilia Live Auction, which will take place over four days from August 15th – 18th, 2024 in Los Angeles. The items on offer are expected to fetch $10 million.

Registration is now open and the full catalog is available at https://propstore.com/liveauction. In-room bidding will be open to the public at The Petersen Automotive Museum in Los Angeles on August 15th, 2024. Global online, absentee and telephone bids will be accepted throughout the event.

Top items to be sold at the Propstore auction (with estimated sale prices) include:

ALIEN (1979) USCSS Nostromo 11-Foot Principal Filming Model Est. $250,000 – 500,000

BATMAN (1989) Screen-Matched Batman’s (Michael Keaton) Batwing 6-Foot Motorized Filming Model Est. $250,000 – 500,000

INDIANA JONES AND THE TEMPLE OF DOOM (1984) Indiana Jones’ (Harrison Ford) Screen-and-Photo-Matched Fedora also worn by Stunt Performer Dean Ferrandini Est. $250,000 – 500,000

STAR WARS: RETURN OF THE JEDI (1983) Imperial Scout Trooper “Biker Scout” Helmet Est. $250,000 – 500,000

EVIL DEAD II (1987) Stunt Necronomicon Ex-Mortis Est. $80,000 – 160,000

GLADIATOR (2000) Commodus’ (Joaquin Phoenix) Final Battle Costume Est. $80,000 – 160,000

STAR TREK: THE ORIGINAL SERIES (1966-1969 ) Spock’s (Leonard Nimoy) Screen-Matched Season 3 Tricorder Est. $75,000 – 150,000

CAPTAIN AMERICA: CIVIL WAR (2016) Captain America’s (Chris Evans) Shield Est. $50,000 – 100,000

SCREAM (1996) Billy Loomis’ (Skeet Ulrich) and Stu Macher’s (Matthew Lillard) Screen-Matched Ghostface Costume Est. $50,000 – 100,000

THOR: THE DARK WORLD (2013) Thor’s (Chris Hemsworth) Weighted Mjolnir Hammer Est. $40,000 – 80,000

SATURDAY NIGHT FEVER (1977 ) Anthony “Tony” Manero’s (John Travolta) Screen-Matched Leather Jacket Est. $40,000 – 80,000

THE GOONIES (1985) Data’s Stunt Coat Est. $25,000 – 50,000

HARRY POTTER AND THE PRISONER OF AZKABAN (2004) Hermione Granger’s (Emma Watson) Light-up Hero Wand Est. $25,000 – 50,000

JAMES BOND: SKYFALL (2012) James Bond’s (Daniel Craig) Whitehall/Tube Chase Suit Est. $25,000 – 50,000

STAR TREK: STRANGE NEW WORLDS (TV SERIES 2022 – PRESENT) Captain Christopher Pike’s (Anson Mount) Starfleet Uniform Costume Est. $25,000 – 50,000

FORREST GUMP (1994) Forrest Gump’s (Tom Hanks) Box of Chocolates Est. $20,000 – 40,000

A NIGHTMARE ON ELM STREET 3: DREAM WARRIORS (1987) Freddy Krueger’s (Robert Englund) Distressed Sweater Est. $20,000 – 40,000

LOGAN (2017) Logan’s (Hugh Jackman) Metal Claws Est. $20,000 – 40,000

PRETTY WOMAN (1990) Vivian Ward’s (Julia Roberts) Pair of Earrings Est. $15,000 – 30,000

THE BLUES BROTHERS FRANCHISE (1978 – PRESENT) Elwood Blues’ (Dan Aykroyd) Costume from John Belushi Charity Auction Est. $10,000 – 20,000

Propstore’s auction is suitable for fans with a variety of budgets, with lower-priced lots including:

JERRY MAGUIRE (1996) Jerry Maguire’s (Tom Cruise) Briefcase, Folders, Books, Plane Tickets, and Business Cards Est. $1,000 – 2,000

MAD MAX: FURY ROAD (2015) Furiosa’s (Charlize Theron) War Rig Skull Ornament Est. $1,000 – 2,000

MR. & MRS. SMITH (2005) John Smith’s (Brad Pitt) Driver’s License Est. $1,000 – 2,000

Brandon Alinger, COO of Propstore, commented on the upcoming auction: “This is Propstore Los Angeles’ second Entertainment Memorabilia Live Auction of 2024, and the sale represents another incredible opportunity for movie fans to own a piece of cinematic history. From Indiana Jones’ classic fedora from Indiana Jones and the Temple of Doom, to the Biker Scout Helmet from Star Wars: Return of the Jedi, each item carries its own significant story and history. Whether you’re a seasoned collector or new to memorabilia collecting, this event promises something extraordinary for everyone.”

In Propstore’s spring LA auction, a screen-matched light-up C-3PO (Anthony Daniels) head from Star Wars: Return of the Jedi (1983), from the personal collection of actor Anthony Daniels, sold for $843,750 (inclusive of buyer’s premium).