Props from classic movies including Star Wars, Saturday Night Fever and Alien go up for auction
Propstore, one of the world’s leading film and TV memorabilia companies, has announced its second Entertainment Memorabilia Live Auction of 2024…
More than 1,900 rare and iconic items will be available during Propstore’s Entertainment Memorabilia Live Auction, which will take place over four days from August 15th – 18th, 2024 in Los Angeles. The items on offer are expected to fetch $10 million.
Registration is now open and the full catalog is available at https://propstore.com/liveauction. In-room bidding will be open to the public at The Petersen Automotive Museum in Los Angeles on August 15th, 2024. Global online, absentee and telephone bids will be accepted throughout the event.
Top items to be sold at the Propstore auction (with estimated sale prices) include:
- ALIEN (1979) USCSS Nostromo 11-Foot Principal Filming Model Est. $250,000 – 500,000
- BATMAN (1989) Screen-Matched Batman’s (Michael Keaton) Batwing 6-Foot Motorized Filming Model Est. $250,000 – 500,000
- INDIANA JONES AND THE TEMPLE OF DOOM (1984) Indiana Jones’ (Harrison Ford) Screen-and-Photo-Matched Fedora also worn by Stunt Performer Dean Ferrandini Est. $250,000 – 500,000
- STAR WARS: RETURN OF THE JEDI (1983) Imperial Scout Trooper “Biker Scout” Helmet Est. $250,000 – 500,000
- EVIL DEAD II (1987) Stunt Necronomicon Ex-Mortis Est. $80,000 – 160,000
- GLADIATOR (2000) Commodus’ (Joaquin Phoenix) Final Battle Costume Est. $80,000 – 160,000
- STAR TREK: THE ORIGINAL SERIES (1966-1969) Spock’s (Leonard Nimoy) Screen-Matched Season 3 Tricorder Est. $75,000 – 150,000
- CAPTAIN AMERICA: CIVIL WAR (2016) Captain America’s (Chris Evans) Shield Est. $50,000 – 100,000
- SCREAM (1996) Billy Loomis’ (Skeet Ulrich) and Stu Macher’s (Matthew Lillard) Screen-Matched Ghostface Costume Est. $50,000 – 100,000
- THOR: THE DARK WORLD (2013) Thor’s (Chris Hemsworth) Weighted Mjolnir Hammer Est. $40,000 – 80,000
- SATURDAY NIGHT FEVER (1977) Anthony “Tony” Manero’s (John Travolta) Screen-Matched Leather Jacket Est. $40,000 – 80,000
- THE GOONIES (1985) Data’s Stunt Coat Est. $25,000 – 50,000
- HARRY POTTER AND THE PRISONER OF AZKABAN (2004) Hermione Granger’s (Emma Watson) Light-up Hero Wand Est. $25,000 – 50,000
- JAMES BOND: SKYFALL (2012) James Bond’s (Daniel Craig) Whitehall/Tube Chase Suit Est. $25,000 – 50,000
- STAR TREK: STRANGE NEW WORLDS (TV SERIES 2022 – PRESENT) Captain Christopher Pike’s (Anson Mount) Starfleet Uniform Costume Est. $25,000 – 50,000
- FORREST GUMP (1994) Forrest Gump’s (Tom Hanks) Box of Chocolates Est. $20,000 – 40,000
- A NIGHTMARE ON ELM STREET 3: DREAM WARRIORS (1987) Freddy Krueger’s (Robert Englund) Distressed Sweater Est. $20,000 – 40,000
- LOGAN (2017) Logan’s (Hugh Jackman) Metal Claws Est. $20,000 – 40,000
- PRETTY WOMAN (1990) Vivian Ward’s (Julia Roberts) Pair of Earrings Est. $15,000 – 30,000
- THE BLUES BROTHERS FRANCHISE (1978 – PRESENT) Elwood Blues’ (Dan Aykroyd) Costume from John Belushi Charity Auction Est. $10,000 – 20,000
Propstore’s auction is suitable for fans with a variety of budgets, with lower-priced lots including:
- JERRY MAGUIRE (1996) Jerry Maguire’s (Tom Cruise) Briefcase, Folders, Books, Plane Tickets, and Business Cards Est. $1,000 – 2,000
- MAD MAX: FURY ROAD (2015) Furiosa’s (Charlize Theron) War Rig Skull Ornament Est. $1,000 – 2,000
- MR. & MRS. SMITH (2005) John Smith’s (Brad Pitt) Driver’s License Est. $1,000 – 2,000
Brandon Alinger, COO of Propstore, commented on the upcoming auction: “This is Propstore Los Angeles’ second Entertainment Memorabilia Live Auction of 2024, and the sale represents another incredible opportunity for movie fans to own a piece of cinematic history. From Indiana Jones’ classic fedora from Indiana Jones and the Temple of Doom, to the Biker Scout Helmet from Star Wars: Return of the Jedi, each item carries its own significant story and history. Whether you’re a seasoned collector or new to memorabilia collecting, this event promises something extraordinary for everyone.”
In Propstore’s spring LA auction, a screen-matched light-up C-3PO (Anthony Daniels) head from Star Wars: Return of the Jedi (1983), from the personal collection of actor Anthony Daniels, sold for $843,750 (inclusive of buyer’s premium).