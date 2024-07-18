Rolling in the jungle…

Adele has been tipped to appear on this year’s edition of I’m A Celebrity after announcing an extended break from music on Wednesday, according to betideas.com. The English singer is 8/1 to be unveiled as a contestant down under when the series starts in November, which would be a few weeks after her current run of concerts finally draws to a close.

She is conversely 7/1 to pass down her music knowledge to Britain’s Got Talent contestants as a panellist on the show, while she is 10/1 to write an autobiography and 12/1 to retire from music completely.

Lee Astley, spokesperson for betideas.com:

“Adele’s revelation that she’ll be taking a sabbatical from music has ignited rumours of what the singer will get up to during her break, with an appearance on ITV’s I’m A Celebrity seemingly on the cards.

“With the last of her concerts set to end in November, a stint in the jungle a few weeks later at 8/1 would tie in nicely, while she is 7/1 to appear as a judge on a separate ITV show in Britain’s Got Talent. Should Adele adopt a more reflective approach during her hiatus, she is 10/1 to write an autobiography and 12/1 to put down the mic forever.”

