Prom 1: First Night of The Proms on TV, iPlayer, Radio and BBC Sounds…

The 2024 BBC Proms season, running from Friday 19 July until Saturday 14 September, offers eight weeks of world-class music from leading orchestras, conductors and soloists from the UK and around the world.

It opens with the First Night of The Proms at the Royal Albert Hall tonight (Friday 19 July) and the Beeb invite you to watch and listen along on TV, BBC iPlayer, Radio and BBC Sounds.

Georgia Mann and Petroc Trelawny are live from the Royal Albert Hall from 6.30pm on BBC Radio 3 and BBC Sounds while Clive Myrie and special guests launch the 2024 BBC Proms season on BBC Two and BBC iPlayer from 7pm, with Beethoven’s famous Fifth Symphony. A dazzling all-female line-up features pianist extraordinaire Isata Kanneh-Mason, superstar soprano Sophie Bevan and acclaimed conductor Elim Chan.

Elim, conducting her First Night debut, kicks off eight weeks of glorious music with an electrifying programme that also includes Handel’s Music for Royal Fireworks and a world premiere from 27-year-old composer Ben Nobuto. Sophie Bevan makes a triumphant return to the Proms with Bruckner’s jubilant Psalm 150, and Isata Kanneh-Mason performs a tender and lyrical piano concerto by Clara Schumann, a composer she has championed tirelessly.

They’re joined by the BBC Symphony Orchestra, BBC Symphony Chorus and BBC Singers.

First Night of The Proms 6.30pm on BBC Radio 3/BBC Sounds and 7pm on BBC Two/iPlayer