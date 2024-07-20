The new schedule puts Latin, Cuban, AfroJazz, Electronic and New Jazz front and centre…

The UK’s only jazz, soul and blues radio station, Jazz FM, have today announced a new schedule offering more prominence to under-served genres and new documentaries on subjects including music therapy and careers in music.

Jazz FM and Scala Radio Content Director Nick Pitts:

“We’re always looking at how we can enhance our music and programming and, as late summer starts to arrive, to be able to provide a Friday night soundtrack giving more time to two under-represented genres is a superb addition. It’s also a joy to give new broadcasters like Rouhangeze, Reuben Green and Dom Servini a place on our schedule continuing our tradition of highlighting new talent.”

The weekly late evening schedule will see a new Friday night soundtrack of upbeat Latin and Cuban music with programmes with Helen Mayhew and Afro Jazz with Reuben Green. There’s also new programmes for singer Rouhangeze Baichoo, who takes over the global music show Jazz Travels; and Wah Wah 45’s label boss, DJ and record producer Dom Servini has an hour of electronic jazz on Wednesday night

Ruth Fisher hosts a programme that focuses entirely on Future Jazz, highlighting the exciting new music cutting through the jazz scene, whilst Dinner Jazz with Mark Walker can also be heard on Sunday with a special Dinner Jazz Classics edition that focuses on the legends of jazz.

Documentaries and short series coming to Jazz FM over the late summer months include a series looking at how musicals have influenced jazz with many show tunes becoming jazz standards in a 4-part series called Jazz at the Musicals hosted by musician Stacey Kent. Theres a second series of Music Therapy with Binker Golding in which he discusses life’s challenges with fellow artists and what’s on their therapeutic soundtracks. And Access To Music with Alex Carr takes an in-depth look at the music industry and the careers within.

“And excitingly our new Rayo app, allows any listener to find this rich, new content and explore their way around our jazz, soul and blues world. Alongside our rich archive of programmes on the platform, jazz has never been so well represented.”

These changes will mean that the station will be saying goodbye to DJ ‘Lil Koko (Kate Peroudis) who has been with the station since 2019 and Clare Teal who joined from Radio 2 in 2021.

New programmes / schedule changes from Monday 22nd July

Monday

6.30am – Jazz FM Breakfast with Nigel Williams

10am – Danielle Perry

2pm – Simon Phillips

6pm – Jazz FM’s Greatest

7pm – Jazz FM’s Dinner Jazz with Mark Walker

9pm – Future Jazz with Ruth Fisher (new)

10pm – Late Night China Moses

Tuesday (as above except)

9pm – Jazz Travels with Rouhangeze Baichoo (new)

Wednesday (as above except)

9pm – Jazztronic with Dom Servini (new)

Thursday (as above except)

9pm – The British Jazz Show with Helen Mayhew (new)

Friday (as above except)

7pm – Latin Jazz Jam with Helen Mayhew (new)

9pm – The Rhythm of Afro Jazz with Reuben Green (new)

11pm – The Ronnie Scott’s Radio Show with Ian Shaw

Saturday

6am – Breakfast at the Weekend with Nia Visser

9am – Summer Book Club with Time Smith / Jazz Shapers with Elliot Moss from 21st September

10am – Nigel Williams

2pm – YolanDa Brown

6pm – The Sarah Ward Collection

9pm – Jazz FM Guest Curators

10pm – The Blueprint with Chris Philips

Sunday

6am – Breakfast at the Weekend with Nia Visser

10am – Tony Minvielle

1pm – Robbie Vincent

3pm – John Osborne

5pm – Blues ‘n’ Boogie with David Freeman

7pm – Dinner Jazz Classics with Mark Walker (new)

9pm – Jazz FM Documentaries

10pm – Jez Nelson