As the country wakes up to the full scale of the Post Office scandal, actor Will Mellor finds out what’s happened to the real-life sub-postmasters…

In a documentary for BBC One and a five-part podcast series for BBC Sounds Will speaks to Lee Castleton – who he played in ITV drama, Mr Bates Vs The Post Office – along with four other people and their families whose lives have been torn apart.

The documentary and podcast series from BBC Local, takes us across East Yorkshire, County Durham, Lincolnshire, West Sussex and Cornwall, as Will discovers that many of the sub-postmasters want to take back control of their lives. For some facing the past, that proves a troubling experience, while for others it heralds a liberating step forward.

Will says: “I feel a real affinity with these families, so it was a privilege to hear their stories for this documentary and podcast. What shocked me most after meeting so many sub-postmasters is just how far the impact and trauma has spread – the effect it’s had on people’s health, their children, and their whole communities has been massive.”

As well as exploring the financial losses for many, Will also finds out how they are coping with their emotions, trying to move on and finding support in unexpected ways.

Lee Castleton from East Yorkshire really wants to move on. Speaking to Will (who played Lee in the TV drama) Lee says: “I do have an anger at what happened, but I don’t want to suffer for the rest of my life. I want to live a bit more and enjoy my life and the kids deserve to have their dad back fully.”

Stephanie Gibson, from County Durham, was working in a local Post Office aged 21 at the time. In this documentary, she tells Will how she only realised something was wrong when the police knocked at her door, “I’d never been in trouble with the police in my life, it was horrendous.”

Stephanie speaks out about how being accused of stealing from the Post Office impacted her leading her to feel ostracized and isolated. She eventually left the area, but returns with Will for the first time to her street to confront her past fears in a powerful moment of raw emotion with a remarkable outcome.

While the Post Office has apologised for the harm caused, the public enquiry into the scandal continues and the compensation bill is expected to run up to a billion pounds. Many have only just started on their journey to rebuild their lives.

Surviving The Post Office – BBC One, Monday 22 July, 8.30pm and BBC iPlayer.