S4C and the Royal Welsh Agricultural Show are together honouring one of Wales’ most prominent broadcasters…

Today, in remembrance of the late Dai Jones, the S4C building at the Royal Welsh Showground was re-named ‘Corlan Dai Llanilar’ – Dai Llanilar’s sheep pen. A plaque was unveiled in the S4C building at 10.45 am and a commemorative event followed at 11.00 am

Aled Rhys Jones, Chief Executive of the Royal Welsh Show:

“Dai would often say, his greatest privilege was being elected President of the Association. And this year, it’s our privilege to unveil a permanent memorial to one of the nation’s greats. The Show held a great significance for Dai, and this week we remember with smiles on our faces one of the giants of the Welsh countryside.”

At the reception, Y Lolfa publisher will launch Cofio Dai – Remembering Dai. The book’s editor, Beti Griffiths, a close friend of Dai and his widow, Olwen, collaborated closely with the people who knew him best in every aspect of his life to compile the collection of essays.

Dai Jones, who was also a farmer and a gifted singer, passed away in March 2022 at the age of 78. Although he hosted a number of well-known radio and television shows, he is most renowned for presenting the Cefn Gwlad series.

The plaque, which has been commissioned and created by the Royal Welsh Agricultural Society, features an englyn (traditional Welsh short-form poem) by poet Tudur Dylan Jones, and refers to Dai as ‘Farmer, Broadcaster, Countryman’.

Sioned Wiliam, S4C’s Interim Chief Executive:

“It was a simple and natural decision to rename the S4C building at the Royal Welsh Agricultural Showground, Corlan Dai Llanilar. Dai Jones was one of the greatest figures of the Welsh broadcasting world, and his exuberance for the Welsh language, Welsh broadcasting and Welsh countryside was infectious.

“We at S4C are incredibly happy to be able to honour and commemorate this exceptional man in a meaningful way. Future generations will also be able to learn about Dai and draw inspiration from him.”

There will be another opportunity to watch the documentary Dai Llanilar…O Sion a Sian i’r Sioe, in which Nia Roberts pays tribute to Dia Jones tonight on S4C at 10 pm.