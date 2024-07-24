Bets are on for old faces to return to Walford…

Ahead of the EastEnders 40th anniversary next year, the fairbettingsites.co.uk traders are predicting the most likely old characters that will make an Albert Square comeback – with Grant Mitchell one of those at the head of the betting.

Shirley Carter, only left the hit soap in 2022, and has been widely tipped for a quick return, while after 15 years on the show, Max Branning departed in 2021 and is another the oddsmakers think could be back.

However, the biggest name on their list at the top of the market is Grant Mitchell, who has already been enticed back twice before. Mitchell was last on the show in 2016, but at 5/2 the betting experts are giving the soap hardman a 28% chance of another return.

Oddsmakers predict:

Shirley Carter and Max Branning the two favourites for EastEnders return

Soap hardman Grant Mitchell strongly tipped for third comeback, by oddsmakers

Could Steve Owen or Mick Carter return from the dead?

fairbettingsites.co.uk spokesman Andy Newton:

“It’s hard to believe EastEnders will be celebrating 40 years in 2025, but the stalwart BBC soap is still going strong and to mark the occasion show bosses are sure to bring back some old faces. Shirley Carter’s exit was written in a way she can be restored, but having only left at the end of 2022, I think the soap might be looking for an older face to return and make more of an impact.

“Therefore, step forward Grant Mitchell aka Ross Kemp, who looks a top option to make a third EastEnders comeback in their 40th year (2025). Mitchell was last seen in 2016 when mum Peggy was ill, and with a rumoured mental health storyline for brother Phil on the horizon, many are tipping Grant to be back again to support his sibling.”

EastEnders 40th Anniversary Odds and Probabilities

Cast returns:

Shirley Carter 6/4 (40%)

Max Branning 7/4 (36.4%)

Grant Mitchell 5/2 (28.6%)

‘Little’ Mo Slater 3/1 (25%)

Beppe Di Marco 6/1 (14.3%)

Dawn Swan 8/1 (11.1%)

Lynne Hobbs 9/1 (10%)

Garry Hobbs 9/1 (10%)

Minty Peterson 14/1 (6.7%)

Mick Carter 20/1 (4.8%)

Matthew Rose 33/1 (2.9%)

Steve Owen 50/1 (2%)