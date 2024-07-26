BBC One’s Homes Under the Hammer has returned to screens this Summer for its 27th series…

The new series welcomes brand new property expert Owain Wyn Evans who will join Martin Roberts, Dion Dublin, Martel Maxwell, Jacqui Joseph and Tommy Walsh, with Owain to appear on screens later this year. The programme will travel across the UK from Canterbury to Cumbria, Aberdeen to Hampshire all in the name of property development.

Owain Wyn Evans:

“What can I say, I love a transformation dahlings! I’ve renovated several homes over the years and have not been afraid to get my hands dirty in the process. I love getting inspiration from others and seeing the before and after really does make this a dream job for me. I’ve watched Homes Under the Hammer for years and it is such an iconic show. Now pass me a sturdy boot and a hard hat, I can’t wait to discover more fabulous home transformations with the team!”

In London; Tommy explores a one-bedroom flat which has a potential value of a million pounds – if renovated properly. Martin dons a colourful shirt to make up for a lack of colour in a property in Bishop’s Stortford, and Jacqui visits a riverside period property that is modernised to be a family home.

Dion tackles overgrown ivy that’s invading an end terrace in North Wales and Owain will visit Llanelli, Swansea, Birmingham and London meeting landlords and developers who have invested in the properties for multiple housing purposes.

The series is a Lion Television Scotland production. Homes Under the Hammer airs every weekday at 11:15am on BBC One.