Sky has today announced the brand-new documentary The Body Next Door…

The series follows one of the most shocking murder mysteries in Welsh history, will be launching on Sky Documentaries and streaming service NOW on Sunday 11th August.

Tom Barry, Commissioning Editor at Sky:

“The Body Next Door tells the incredibly gripping story of an investigation into a shocking murder but also the story of a community rocked to its core and a family sadly torn apart. It is the exceptional storytelling from the team at RAW that takes the viewer down an unexpected path which makes it such a riveting watch.”

In November 2015, a disturbing discovery of a human corpse thrust the quiet Welsh village of Beddau, into the spotlight. The identity of the deceased body remained a mystery, with no matching DNA, fingerprints, or dental records available, turning the case into a haunting dual mystery: who did this, and who was the victim?

Over three parts, The Body Next Door follows the intense police investigation that unfolds, revealing the fear and resolve of the villagers as they grapple with the notion that a murderer might be hiding in plain sight.

As the investigation progresses, the narrative deepens when a surprising suspect is identified. This revelation opens up a Pandora’s box of lies, trauma, and hidden histories that challenge the village’s perceptions and the supposed innocence of its inhabitants, before the series takes a remarkable shift to look at one family’s pain and trauma, as everything they thought they knew turned out to be a lie.

Keeley Van Dyke and Louise Norman, Executive Producers at RAW:

“What started as an intriguing murder mystery in a small, tight-knit village became an international tale of deceit, abuse, and violence. Thanks to the bravery of our contributors, some of whom are talking for the first time, we can tell the tragic story of how one murder can spin us back in time for generations.”