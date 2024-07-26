Laila Rouass is set to make a guest appearance in EastEnders as Ayesha, a character with a mysterious past involving Nish, Suki, and the Panesar family.

Ayesha makes her way to Walford after receiving an invitation from Nish. It is revealed that she has a history with Suki and Nish, although they have lost touch over the years.

Laila is best known for her roles in Holby City, Primeval, and Footballer’s Wives.

Of appearing in EastEnders, the actress said:

“I cannot tell you how excited I am to be in EastEnders! I was born in the East End and grew up there, and there was such a buzz when the show started. Even though I was little at the time, I can clearly remember the first episode and Doctor Legg arriving at the flat where Reg Cox had been murdered.

“I’ve also known Navin Chowdhry (Nish Panesar) for many years, so it was great to work with him again and to do scenes with Balvinder Sopal (Suki Panesar) and the rest of the Panesars as Ayesha reunites with them. This is a lifelong dream come true!”

Laila has already filmed her scenes which will air in early August.

