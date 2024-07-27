Friday night saw the Weetwood Hall Hotel play host to a very special evening as Sharon Marshall took a soap legend down memory lane…

Claire King:

“It has been an extraordinary evening looking back over all these years and watching all those scenes whilst sitting with such a huge group of people who probably know more about ‘Kim Tate’ than I do! Evenings like this are rare and it was an absolute joy to step away from the studios and spend this time with the show’s fans.

“Let’s face it, without them none of us would be able to do what we love, bringing our characters into their living rooms every single week. It was a night to remember for a very long time. ”

Reflecting on a village of drama Claire King, looked through a lifetime of Emmerdale memories in front of an audience of her greatest fans. The duo looked back over a game-changing career and celebrated Claire’s iconic soap legacy from the minute ‘Kim Tate’ arrived at the village in 1989 to her return ‘from the dead’ in 1997, a moment which changed the soap world and the Dales forever.

Fans re-lived iconic scenes on the big screen sitting next to their favourite ‘soap queens’ whilst finding out about how the programme is made and joining in a Q&A where they were able to ask questions directly to their favourite Tate titan.

Sharon said “My love for the soaps is, as most people know, boundless! And getting to host these very special evenings and meet fellow soap fans is a true honour. I was over the moon to sit down with Claire for this one – there is, without a doubt, only one ‘Kim Tate’ and as far as soap icons go, she’s up there with the best of all time, the electric atmosphere in the room underlined that a thousand times over!”