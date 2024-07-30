Triumphant Survivor Pens New Memoir to Inspire Anyone Dealing with Difficult Circumstances…

Like a lot of 20-somethings, Adam Elnekaveh felt bulletproof. His love of fitness and passion for adventure had led him to Thailand, where he took a risk and went helmetless on a motorcycle. He doesn’t remember the devastating accident that left him with a traumatic brain injury and paralysis on his left side.

Defying all odds, the former bodybuilder now lives an independent life after being declared brain dead, but Elnekaveh says his transformation is so much more than physical. His biggest breakthroughs, he says, revolve around mindset and motivation.

In his new book, Rebuilding Adam: The Tragedy, he recounts his fall from famous fitness influencer to the devastation of losing his most basic bodily functions, and his long, tedious road to recovery — both physical and mental. He gets candid about seldom-discussed side effects of profound physical changes, including how his injured state impacted his relationships.

Through the raw honesty of his reflections, Elnekaveh invites readers to bear witness to his struggles to regain speech, mobility and a sense of normalcy while navigating the complexities of personal relationships. This tale of resilience and hope showcases one man’s remarkable transformation from the depths of despair to surpassing all expectations.

The publication is described as ‘more than a memoir; it’s a testament to the unyielding strength of the human spirit and a guide for anyone facing their own battles.’

“It’s not just my story,” Elnekaveh added. “It’s a story dedicated to the people every year who are forced to rebuild their lives and start everything all over again. I hope that this memoir can provide comfort, guidance and a small glimmer of light in even the darkest moments.”

Adam Elnekaveh is a former bodybuilder and fitness influencer who was just two months away from launching his first fitness app when he sustained a severe traumatic brain injury in a tragic motorcycle accident in May 2018.

He continues to defy the predictions made by his doctors, and today, he is an author and motivational speaker who delivers his raw, unbiased account of his recovery with a wit and warmth that truly inspires and energizes.

Rebuilding Adam: The Tragedy

Publisher: Woodbridge Publishers

ISBN-10: ‎1916849806

ISBN-13: ‎978-1916849808

Available from Amazon.com