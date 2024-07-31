The critically acclaimed hit US series FRINGE from J.J Abrams will land on ITVX this September with all 5 seasons available and free to watch on the streamer.

The hugely popular FRINGE series will thrill and terrify you, whilst exploring the ever-blurring lines between the possible and the impossible. Starring Anna Torv, Joshua Jackson, John Nobile, Lance Reddick, Kirk Acevedo.

A science-fiction thriller series about an unlikely trio who uncover a deadly mystery involving unbelievable events, ‘FRINGE’ delves beneath the surface as they realise that they may be part of a larger, more disturbing pattern that blurs the line between the possible and the impossible.

When an international flight lands at Boston’s Logan Airport with no signs of life aboard, FBI Special Agent Olivia Dunham (Anna Torv) is called in to investigate as part of an inter-agency task force. After her partner, Special Agent John Scott (Mark Valley), is nearly killed during the investigation, a desperate Olivia searches frantically for someone to help, leading her to Dr. Walter Bishop (John Noble), our generation’s Einstein. There’s only one catch: he’s been institutionalised for the last 17 years, and the only way to question him requires pulling his estranged son Peter (Joshua Jackson) in to help.

When Olivia’s investigation leads to multi-billion dollar corporation Massive Dynamic and its manipulative corporate executive, Nina Sharp (Blair Brown), our unlikely trio, along with Department of Homeland Security Agent Phillip Broyles (Lance Reddick) and FBI Agents Charlie Francis (Kirk Acevedo) and Astrid Farnsworth (Jasika Nicole), will discover that what happened on that fatal flight is only a small piece of a larger, more shocking truth.