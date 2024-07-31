Senbla and Pink Dot announce a one-off UK headline show for avant-garde synthpop pioneers Art of Noise.

Co-founders JJ Jeczalik, Paul Morley and Gary Langan are to celebrate the 40th anniversary of their debut album, Who’s Afraid of the Art of Noise? at KOKO, on March 21st 2025.

Jeczalik, Langan and Morley co-founded Art of Noise in 1983 with Trevor Horn and Anne Dudley – tearing up the rule book of pop and rebooting electronic music forever. Enjoying multiple UK top 10 hit singles over the years, such as Close (to the Edit), Peter Gunn featuring Duane Eddy, Kiss featuring Tom Jones and Paranoimia featuring Max Headroom, Art of Noise also held a no.1 in the US dance chart with their first hit single Beat Box.

Their collaborations over the years have ranged from Paul McCartney on Spies Like Us, to The Prodigy with Instruments of Darkness and more recently, both Dua Lipa and Charli XCX have taken to sampling Art of Noise’s Moments in Love.

“One of the very few critically acclaimed bands to include a music journalist (Paul Morley) in their ranks, Art of Noise were a pioneering electronic collective who made extensive use of early sampling technology. To celebrate the futuristic band’s 40th anniversary, the founder members JJ Jeczalik and Gary Langan present a new version of their audio-visual extravaganza, which predated our modern age of information saturation by cutting up all manner of sounds and images and bombarding the audience with them.” – Will Hodgkinson, The Times

Art of Noise are a fundamental force behind some of the biggest electronic music productions of the 80s – many of which are to feature in this Revision/AV live show.

“We’ve taken this new live AV show around the world and played to more than 50,000 people over the last year. But we’re incredibly excited to bring it home to the city where the Art of Noise was born just a stone’s throw away from KOKO at Island Records and ZTT’s Sarm Studios in Basing Street. One of the highlights will be a special version of ‘Moments in Love’ as the concert will take place almost 40 years to the day since it was first released.” – JJ Jeczalik

