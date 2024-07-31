Connect with us

ATV Today

On this Day 1974: Memories of the Women’s Army Auxiliary Corps

On this Day

On this Day 1974: Memories of the Women’s Army Auxiliary Corps

Published on

OTD, July 31st 1974

Reg Harcourt interviewed Maude Arden, a widow from Aldridge in Staffordshire, who was one of the volunteers for the Queen Mary WAAC during World War One.

In this extended ATV Today feature Mrs. Arden reminisced about her war years with the Women’s Army Auxiliary Corps.

Continue Reading
Advertisement
Related Topics:, , , , ,

More in On this Day

To Top