On this Day On this Day 1974: Memories of the Women’s Army Auxiliary Corps ByATV Today Published on July 31, 2024 Share Tweet OTD, July 31st 1974 Reg Harcourt interviewed Maude Arden, a widow from Aldridge in Staffordshire, who was one of the volunteers for the Queen Mary WAAC during World War One. In this extended ATV Today feature Mrs. Arden reminisced about her war years with the Women’s Army Auxiliary Corps. Continue Reading Advertisement Related Topics:ATV, Featured, First World War, On this Day, Reg Harcourt, WWI