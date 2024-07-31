Priya is determined to go with Nugget to the hospital for his dialysis appointment, but Ravi stands in her way. Priya joins forces with Denzel and the pair sneak in to be Nugget’s side, causing a major argument when Ravi and Nish discover them.

Later, Priya tricks Nish into coming to the Minute Mart, where she handcuffs him and insists that he record a video retracting his false claim that they slept together.

Meanwhile, Callum is upset when he misses a call from Ben, so Honey insists that he joins her for a drink. During a heart-to-heart, Honey advises him that life is for living and encourages him to have a night out with Johnny.

Elsewhere, Alfie decides to host a mini-Olympics in the Square, but he has to convince Tommy to participate by offering a cash prize to the winner.

EastEnders, BBC Two, tonight at 7.30pm or watch on BBC iPlayer now

Lisa takes both Kevin and Abi in for questioning over the fire and produces doorbell evidence of Abi at Stefan’s house. Abi is upset that Kevin also suspects it may have been her. But is there another explanation?

Meanwhile, Dee-Dee takes delivery of a parcel and assumes it’s a gift from Joel. She’s puzzled to see it’s addressed to “E. Smith”. At the police station, Joel’s troubled by a voice note from Dee-Dee revealing she’s intercepted his delivery.

Elsewhere, in the factory, Beth slips Betsy her wages for the first t-shirt consignment. Maria gets wind of Beth’s plan to surprise Kirk with a wedding. Beth flicks through a magazine and laments the expense of wedding venues. Betsy suggests they need to do more work on the side.

Also, Debbie and Rita break the news to Fiz that the leader of a human trafficking group in Romania is going on trial and Alina could be called as a witness.

Coronation Street, ITV1, tonight at 8pm or watch on ITVX now

Kim turns up at Ruby’s and spots the posh brandy that she has clearly nicked from her. She tells Ruby that they need to have a little chat.

Ruby realises Kim knows the truth and attempts to hold her own, explaining how she is just waiting for the fireworks when Kim’s life implodes.

Will is smarting after Kim ignored him earlier, as she was too interested in talking to Caleb. Rose spots a man when he’s down, so moves in for the kill and Will reciprocates.

Meanwhile, Caleb advises Jai to be canny when it comes to a break-up.

Emmerdale, ITV1, tonight at 7.30pm or watch on ITVX now