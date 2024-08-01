Tiddler, a new magical animation from the UK’s number one picture book creators Julia Donaldson and Axel Scheffler.

The story of Tiddler, a little fish with a big imagination, will air on BBC iPlayer and BBC One this Christmas. Tiddler is the story of a small grey fish with a big imagination who gets lost in the deep wide ocean, until he’s saved by his own storytelling.

Author Julia Donaldson:

“Tiddler is all about storytelling and big imaginations – things that are really important to me as a writer. The film captures the heart of the story and brings it to life with a fantastic cast, I’m particularly impressed by the young child actors who take the lead in this adaptation.”

The half-hour animated special will be voiced by a cast led by Hannah Waddingham as the narrator, Lolly Adefope as Miss Skate, Jayde Adams as Plaice and other characters, plus Rob Brydon – returning for his twelfth Donaldson and Scheffler adaptation – in the multiple voice roles of Fisherman, Whale, Starfish and Anchovy. Tiddler will also feature the voices of child actors Reuben Kirby in the title role, and Theo Fraser as Johnny Dory.

Every day Tiddler tells a different story to his teacher and his friend Johnny Dory about why he’s late for school. His stories stretch from riding on seahorses or swimming around a shipwreck to being captured by a squid! His stories are so great that word of mouth helps them travel through the ocean and so, when Tiddler gets lost, he realises they may help him find a way home.

The film is an underwater adventure about the power of imagination and finding confidence in yourself – and how to be content as a little fish in a big ocean.

Narrator Hannah Waddingham:

“Voicing the narrator for this Christmas special from Magic Light Pictures has been a real joy to record. Tiddler is the tale of the storyteller in all of us, and helps children understand what it’s like to be a small fish in a very big pond (and we’ve all felt THAT in life!) I have loved reading the books by Julia and Axel to my daughter over the years and it’s so lovely to get to bring one of them to screen in this beautiful animation.”

Tiddler is adapted from the hugely successful picture book written by Julia Donaldson and illustrated by Axel Scheffler. The film is the 12th animated special of their work to be produced by Magic Light Pictures for the BBC. Last year’s animation saw an audience of 8.6million tune in to watch Tabby McTat, the heart-warming story of a busker and his cat.