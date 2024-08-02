The Beeb notes that the ‘partnership underscores the strategic importance of this regional hub’…

Blake Rogers, DMS Broadcasting General Manager:

“We’re thrilled to finally announce our partnership between the BBC and DMS Broadcasting. As one of the most renowned and trusted news organizations in the world, the BBC will make it possible to elevate our news products and service elements for our listeners. And, as the new official BBC radio station in Cayman, Bobo 89.1 FM will be THE place for news and talk in the Cayman Islands.”

BBC World Service English has partnered with DMS Broadcasting to bring news, current affairs and factual radio programming to audiences in the Cayman Islands. DMS Broadcasting is a leading radio broadcasting group based in the Cayman Islands, with seven FM radio stations dedicated to music, entertainment, news, and information.

BBC World Service English will be rebroadcast on Bobo FM 89.1 from 10.30 AM to 7.30 AM, 5 days a week, with a variation near the end of the week, and on average 21 hours on weekends.

Fred Durman, BBC’s Head of Business Development for the Americas and Europe:

“The BBC is delighted to expand its reach in the Cayman Islands through this rebroadcasting agreement with DMS Broadcasting. By offering a significant number of hours of programming daily on Bobo FM 89.1, we continue our mission to inform, educate, and entertain a global audience. This initiative not only extends our footprint but also ensures that more listeners can access high-quality, trusted news and diverse programming from around the world.”