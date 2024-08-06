The LWT classic competitive game show is back on ITV…

Hosted by Holly Willoughby and Stephen Mulhern, the long-running challenge show You Bet! returns to ITV1, STV and ITVX with two action-packed primetime event specials this Autumn. Crammed full of epic challenges, mind-blowing feats, big-name celebrities and nail-biting suspense, You Bet! is back with a fresh new update.

Stephen Mulhern:

“I loved You Bet! as a kid, so I’m very excited to be hosting this with the wonderful Holly Willoughby. From the big and spectacular to the unique and unexpected, I can’t wait to see what extraordinary skills the challengers have up their sleeves.”

Members of the public will use their unique abilities to pull off the most outrageous challenges imaginable, all for the chance of winning a big cash prize. Based on the original ZDF format ‘Wetten Dass?‘, the new ITV version will be produced by Rollercoaster Television which is part of ITV Studios.

The format remains unchanged from those familiar with the London Weekend Television production of old as a panel of celebrities and the studio audience must predict if each challenger can complete the extraordinary challenge with which they are faced. Guess correctly and points are added to the celebrities’ score, based on the percentage of studio audience who voted the same way.

At the end of the show, the studio audience vote for their favourite challenger who takes home a whopping £10,000. At the same time, the celebrity with the highest score wins £10,000 for their chosen charity, while the celebrity with the lowest score takes on the entertaining final forfeit. With a host of special celebrity guests, jaw-dropping skills, lots of surprises and fun for all the family, it’s all to play for! Do you want to bet on it? You Bet!

The series launched on ITV in 1988 with Sir Bruce Forsyth as host, followed by Matthew Kelly in charge and finally a less successful run with Darren Day overseeing proceedings. The final edition aired in 1997 after a revamp that saw viewers turn off across its final two series.

Holly Willoughby:

“I’m so excited to be part of this iconic game show with the fabulous Stephen Mulhern. I’m looking forward to seeing the astonishing skills on show from the challengers and which of our celebrity panellists can come out on top.”

