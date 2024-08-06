The network gains exclusive documentary access to the maiden voyage of Icon of the Seas…

The one-off observational documentary takes an exclusive look at the first sailing of Royal Caribbean International’s Icon of the Seas, the largest cruise ship in the world.

Channel 4’s Commissioning Executive, Lifestyle Jasper Hone:

“Channel 4 is delighted to have Afanti on board to give viewers unique access to this record-breaking vessel’s maiden voyage. The film promises to show the extraordinary work behind the scenes to make such an experience possible for holidaymakers and crew alike.”

At 20 decks high, almost 1,200 feet long and nearly 250,000 gross tons in volume, Icon is a feat of engineering. The ship boasts the largest water park at sea, seven swimming pools, a 55-foot-tall waterfall, a thrill ride 154 feet above water, and more than 40 bars and restaurants serving up to 7,600 guests.

The documentary will invite viewers to join its maiden voyage as families head off for the holiday of a lifetime from Miami, all aided by a large crew making sure this grand ship’s first journey goes off smoothly.

Cardiff-based production company Afanti Media will produce the programme for Channel 4.

Emyr Afan, CEO of Afanti Media:

“Afanti has a reputation for producing large scale shows and they don’t come much bigger than this. It was one of those rare opportunities when we could say to the Channel: if you don’t commission this you’ll ‘miss the boat’… literally! We consider it a great honour to tell the story of this world first, following two years of development and access negotiations”

This production is supported with funding from Creative Wales, international distributor Bossanova Media and the BFI’s UK Global Screen Fund.