A newly launched mental health and suicide prevention Community Interest Company, HelloHope has partnered with Navigatr, to make its lifesaving training programmes visible via digital badges, under a Leeds City Council-backed scheme.

Dawn Hall, Leeds City Council project lead:

“As the Leeds City Council project lead, I’m thrilled to support initiatives like Navigatr’s collaboration with HelloHope in certifying mental health and suicide prevention first aid courses. These efforts are integral to our commitment to promoting mental health awareness and building a supportive community in Leeds.”

Ellie MacDonald launched HelloHope at a special event in May this year and has partnered with fellow Leeds-based business, Navigatr to provide a series of digital badges for attendees of HelloHope’s training courses.

The partnership is supported by Leeds Learning City, a dynamic initiative spearheaded by Leeds City Council and Navigatr dedicated to building a coalition of organisations committed to cultivating a culture of lifelong learning and skill development throughout the city.

HelloHope joins Ahead Partnerships, Leeds Learning Alliance, The Wren Bakery, Leeds Adult Learning, Left Bank, AI Tech UK, Startup Sherpas, The Lighthouse Futures Trust and Carr Manor School as the key collaborators driving the transformative effort.The collaborative endeavour aims to empower residents and employees of all backgrounds with access to education and training opportunities, helping to recognise and validate skills and achievements in settings where there is not usually any formal certification.

Ellie MacDonald:

“HelloHope delivers vital yet simple lifesaving training to adults as preventative methods so we can all better understand the signs to look for and how to get someone who is struggling to a place of safety. To have the participants of our training courses recognised through Navigatr’s digital badges is a fantastic accreditation for the attendees and will help spread the word about HelloHope’s mission so we can bring our training to as many people as possible and collectively help save lives.”

HelloHope delivers first aid training and campaigning for better support for mental health and suicide prevention, awareness-raising and stigma-reducing campaigns. Founded by entrepreneur Ellie MacDonald who has nine years of experience running MacComms PR agency, HelloHope was born on a mission to support others having experienced poor mental health herself and losing her dad to suicide when she was just four years old.

HelloHope launched at a special event at Nexus, Leeds University on 23rd May 2024. For more information visit www.hellohope.uk.

Tim Riches, Executive Founder of Navigatr:

“Through our collaboration with HelloHope, we aim to equip individuals with the knowledge and skills they need to provide vital support to those in crisis. Together, we’re making strides towards building a more compassionate and resilient society.”