Danny Robins, award winning presenter and playwright, unofficial master of the macabre and all things that go bump in the night, will unleash another UncannyCon…

UncannyCon is the fan convention devoted to his multi-million download Uncanny podcast and TV show exploring real-life stories of supernatural encounters! ‘The UK’s go-to ghost guy… At last the question ‘who ya gonna call’ has a practical answer’ – Evening Standard.

UncannyCon is an event for fans where they can get up close and personal with Danny, experts on the supernatural and witnesses from some of the most popular Uncanny cases. Taking place at the Southbank Centre’s Royal Festival Hall, the convention will be a packed day of talks, Q&As, meet and greets, and will climax with a very special live recording featuring brand new cases and VERY special guest Reece Shearsmith.

Danny:

‘I’m incredibly excited to be returning to London with UncannyCon. The first event was a huge success which sold out in a day, and this one is going to be even bigger and better! I wanted to do a convention for fans of the podcast and TV series so that, not only can they meet and interact with me, our experts, witnesses and guest speakers, but above all hang out with fellow members of the amazing #UncannyCommunity that has grown so beautifully around the show. It’s going to be a fantastic, fascinating and, hopefully, just a little bit frightening day for everyone who attends’.

Danny’s hit play 2.22 – A Ghost Story, currently playing at the Gielgud Theatre starring Stacey Dooley, Donna Air, Joe McFadden and James Buckley, is in its record-breaking 7th West End season. Creator of the hit podcasts The Battersea Poltergeist, The Witch Farm, Danny has also had a sold out UK tour of the live show Uncanny – I Know What I Saw which played at 76 venues to 52,000 people, and a second series of the Uncanny TV show is currently in production. UncannyCon is the latest spin-off in the phenomenally successful Uncanny series, a day-long festival of events exploring all things paranormal, now in its second year.

UncannyCon will feature a range of experts, witnesses and special guests throughout the day and will culminate in a very special live recording with Reece Shearsmith. Whether you are #TeamSceptic or #TeamBeliever, this is an unmissable opportunity to join the investigation live! UncannyCon is an official event in conjunction with BBC Sounds and BBC Radio 4.

UncannyCon: An Uncanny Fan Convention

8th December 2024, 2pm – 10.30pm

Royal Festival Hall, Southbank Centre, Belvedere Road, London, SE1 8XX

Tickets on sale now: SouthbankCentre.co.uk or Dannyrobins.com