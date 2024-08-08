Albert Square is set to get a whole lot noisier in the coming months as Bianca Jackson returns to Walford once again, but unbeknownst to her, dad David Wicks is hot on her tail…

Bianca (Patsy Palmer) and David (Michael French) last saw each other ten years ago before he left to live in America following the breakdown of his relationship with Bianca’s mother, Carol Jackson, and whilst the father daughter duo undoubtedly love each other, their relationship has always been complicated.

Bianca left Walford in June after dramatically exposing her sister, Sonia Jackson (Natalie Cassidy), and her boyfriend, Reiss Colwell (Jonny Freeman), for stealing money from his comatose wife in front of shocked onlookers at The Vic.

Sonia has since forgiven Bianca after Kat Slater (Jessie Wallace) intervened to make her aware of Bianca’s recent struggles, but the pair haven’t seen or spoke to each other since.

With a ton of unresolved issues to tackle and having previously warned Sonia to stay away from Reiss—who recently killed Debbie in a fit of desperation over his debts—it’s clear that Bianca has some serious business to take care of…

EastEnders, first look on the BBC iPlayer and every Monday to Thursday on BBC One at 7.30 pm