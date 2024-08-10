S4C will broadcast the new Super Rygbi Cymru competition as well as the 2025 Varsity and WSC Rugby (Welsh Schools and Colleges) games live on S4C Chwaraeon’s Facebook and YouTube and S4C Clic on Thursday nights during the season.

John Alder, WRU’s Head of Player Development:

“Both Super Rygbi Cymru and WSC Rugby are critically important competitions in the Welsh player pathway and our competition family; not only for the development of ambitious future professional players but for the clubs, schools, and colleges, their fans, and the wider rugby public. WSC Rugby is returning for its second season in the current format for boys with new and expanded format for girls, Super Rygbi Cymru is a brand new initiative with 10 ambitious Clubs embarking on a new competition, and Varsity celebrates everything that is great about unversity rugby in Wales.”

In addition to the live games, a highlights programme will be on S4C on Tuesday nights. And there will be a double-header in the season’s second week to note the start of WSC Rugby. Clwb Rygbi will also broadcast live matches from the European Challenge Cup and the United Rugby Championship. Clwb Rygbi Rhyngwladol will show every Wales game in the Six Nations Championship and the Six Nations Under 20s.

In May this year, the Welsh Rugby Union announced that Super Rygbi Cymru will be the top domestic competiton. The 10-team tournament will move out of the community game in Wales to become aligned with the professional tier, and will start on September 12.

Graham Davies, S4C’s Head of Sport:

“We are very proud to show the new and exciting competition, Super Rygbi Cymru, on S4C this season, as well as continuing to show the Schools and Colleges League; we know how important these competitions have been and will continue to be to our audiences. Thursday nights will be the night for live games across both competitions this season – a great way to start our weekend of sport.”

Whisper Cymru will produce Super Rygbi Cymru and the WSC Rugby matches for S4C. Super Rygbi Cymru will start on 12 September at 19:30 with a match between Pontypool and Llandovery, last year’s champions.

The first match of the WSC Rugby will be between Glantaf and Coleg y Cymoedd at 17:30 on 19 September, before Cardiff face Ebbw Vale at 19:30.

John Alder, WRU’s Head of Player Development:

“We are delighted to have S4C and Whisper as partners showcasing these competitions, their players, and teams throughout the forthcoming season. Through live broadcast and highlights I have no doubt this will generate interest, intrigue, and excitement for all.”