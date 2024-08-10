Today National Eisteddfod unleashes the new cast of Deian a Loli…

Saturday 10 August at the National Eisteddfod sees S4C introduce the cast of the new series of Deian a Loli, S4C’s popular children’s series. At a special Q&A event at the S4C stand at 2pm, fans will have the opportunity to meet the new family of four. There will also be a quiz based on the show, and a photo opportunity.

Two young Anglesey actors were successful in landing the roles of Deian and Loli.

Out of over 400 Welsh children who were considered for the roles, 9 year old Magi John Jones from Llandegfan, and 10 year old Brychan Aled Llewelyn Davies from Rhostrehwfa, Llangefni were chosen to play the mischievous twins who can freeze time. They replace Lowri Llewelyn and Moi Williams, who left the programme after outgrowing the characters.

Aled Pugh and Lily Beau will play the twins’ mum and dad, taking over from Fflur Medi Owen and Siôn Eifion. This is the fifth series, and the fifth family to appear in the programme.

The new cast will make their screen debut when the new series broadcasts on S4C in the new year.

Magi:

“I’m really happy, and feel very lucky to be playing the part of Loli. I haven’t done much acting before this, although I was an extra on Rownd a Rownd when I was a baby. I dressed up as Loli for World Book Day at school when I was about three or four years old, so I can’t believe I get to be the real Loli now!”

Brychan:

“It was a great feeling to be chosen for the part. Every time I went through each round, it was more exciting. I was nervous because there were so many good actors there. I feel really lucky. I’m looking forward to my little brother and younger cousins ​​watching me on TV because they love Deian and Loli.”