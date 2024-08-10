It could be goodbye Balls…

Rylan Clark has been tipped to replace Ed Balls as Good Morning Britain presenter, according to betideas.com, following this past week’s recent spate of viewer complaints.

Clark is currently as short as 7/2 in the betting markets to replace Balls, following recent complaints surrounding the presenter’s conflict of interest when interviewing his wife and Home Secretary, Yvette Cooper. Balls’ presenting role at GMB is under threat and he is 11/10 to be replaced.

University Challenge host, Amol Rajan, is currently leading the market at 9/4 to replace Balls and become the new GMB host. Roman Kemp is third favourite in the market at 4/1, with Dermot O’Leary (11/2) and Ronan Keating (6/1) also in the running.

The programme is also now 7/2 to be cancelled altogether following the controversy.

Lee Astley, spokesperson for betideas.com:

“Good Morning Britain’s integrity and impartiality has come under scrutiny since a pair of somewhat controversial interviews conducted by presenter Ed Balls occurred on Monday’s episode. There have been a series of accusations regarding a conflict of interest when Balls interviewed Home Secretary and wife, Yvette Cooper, and he is now 11/10 to be replaced as GMB host.

“Rylan Clark (7/2) has been tipped to replace Ed Balls as GMB presenter following the controversy, with University Challenge host, Amol Rajan, currently leading the market at 9/4 to become the new GMB host. Roman Kemp, who has recently left the Capital FM breakfast show presenting team, is also short in the market at 4/1.

“Good Morning Britain, meanwhile, is now 7/2 to be cancelled altogether following the recent criticism from viewers.”

Ed Balls’ GMB replacement (if sacked):

Amol Rajan 9/4 Rylan Clark 7/2 Roman Kemp 4/1 Dermot O’Leary 11/2 Ronan Keating 6/1 Jermaine Jenas 9/1 Eamonn Holmes 40/1 Piers Morgan 50/1 Phillip Schofield 100/1

Ed Balls to be replaced as GMB presenter:

Yes 11/10 No 8/11

GMB to be cancelled:

Yes 7/2 No 1/5

‘It is unlikely ITV would ditch the decade-long running GMB after a controversy, it has survived Piers Morgan after all’ says TV Critic Vivian Summers, who adds, ‘and they have little creativity to come up with an alternative so, like This Morning, they’ll be on air until the final viewer turns off’.