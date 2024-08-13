New casting has been announced for the West End production of Hadestown at the Lyric Theatre…

From 27 August 2024, Dylan Wood will join the cast, making his West End debut to play Orpheus, with Madeline Charlemagne, having been playing a Fate since the launch of Hadestown in the West End, will step into the role of Eurydice.

They join Zachary James as Hades, Melanie La Barrie as Hermes, and Gloria Onitiri as Persephone who continue in their roles. Francessca Daniella-Baker will join the cast, and alongside Bella Brown and Allie Daniel will play the Fates.

Lauren Azania, Tiago Dhondt Bamberger, Beth Hinton-Lever, Waylon Jacobs, and Christopher Short continue to play the Workers, with Lucinda Buckley, Winny Herbert, Ryesha Higgs, Ediz Mahmut, Miriam Nyarko, Brianna Ogunbawo and Simon Oskarsson as Swings.

Winner of 8 Tony® Awards including ‘Best Musical’ and a Grammy® Award for ‘Best Musical Theatre Album’ the production continues its critically acclaimed run in London’s West End, five years after its sold-out engagement at the National Theatre in 2018.

Blending modern American folk music with New Orleans-inspired jazz, the Original Broadway Cast Recording of Hadestownis one of the most streamed cast albums of all time with over 350 million streams to date. It won the Grammy Award® for ‘Best Musical Theatre Album’, topped Billboard’s Broadway Cast Recording chart and debuted at #8 on the Top Album chart.

Hadestown takes you on an unforgettable journey to the underworld and back, intertwining two mythic love stories – that of young dreamers Orpheus and Eurydice, and that of King Hades and his wife Persephone. A deeply resonant and defiantly hopeful theatrical experience, this show invites you to imagine how the world could be.

Hadestown: Lyric Theatre, 29 Shaftesbury Avenue, London, W1D 7ES

Evening Performances: Tuesday – Saturday at 7.30pm

Matinee Performances: Thursday and Saturday at 2.30pm with a Sunday performance at 3pm