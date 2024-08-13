Tom Daley set to make a splash on Strictly Come Dancing or I’m a Celeb…

Retiring legend 6/1 to appear on Strictly; 8/1 to appear on I’m A Celeb according to one bookies. Following his retirement from diving, GB legend Tom Daley is a likely contender to appear on the upcoming 20th anniversary series of Strictly Come Dancing, if betting experts are to be believed.

With Daley’s competitive diving career now behind him, Daley could be adding a bit of glitter to his achievements, as he is the short price of 6/1 to join the cast of Strictly.

Daley is also 8/1 to venture into the Australian jungle and appear on the next series of I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out of Here!

Spokesperson for William Hill, Lee Phelps:

“Tom Daley has enjoyed an extraordinary diving career, and with his retirement, fans are excited to see what’s next for him. Daley is 6/1 to join the Strictly Come Dancing line-up, where he could bring his athletic prowess to the dance floor, much like fellow Team GB hero Adam Peaty did in 2021.

“Known for his fearless approach, Daley is also 8/1 to appear on I’m A Celeb, where he would undoubtedly tackle a host of new challenges in the jungle.”

Strictly have confirmed their line up for the main 2024 series this week, however they could pull out a surprise with a Tom addition although it is possibly more likely they’d offer him a chance to cha-cha on the Christmas Special.

William Hill – TV Specials – Tom Daley: