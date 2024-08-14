Oddschecker have confirmed the former Love Island star is leading the bets…

Betting Odds Revealed for Strictly Come Dancing 2024 show that former Love Island contestant, Tasha Ghouri, has been instilled as the early betting favourite to win this year’s celeb ballroom battle now all the star names have been revealed. Ghouri, 26, is currently valued at odds of 7/2 on Oddschecker to be crowned Queen of the dancefloor this year. She heads EastEnders star Jamie Borthwick, who is the 5/1 second favourite to win the competition.

Oddschecker’s Leon Blackman:

“Following the release of this year’s Strictly Come Dancing line up, we now have odds live on our site for the potential winner of the competition. It is former Love Island finalist, Tasha Ghouri, who has emerged as the early favourite for the win. Currently odds of 7/2, Ghouri has been the most popular bet on Oddschecker since we uploaded the market taking 28% of the total bet share.”

Other names at the top of the market include former X-Factor winner, Shayne Ward (7/1), JLS star JB Gill (8/1), and GB Olympic swimmer, Tom Dean (11/1).

Strictly Come Dancing Winner Odds Implied Probability Tasha Ghouri 7/2 22.2% Jamie Borthwick 5/1 16.7% Shayne Ward 7/1 12.5% JB Gill 8/1 11.1% Tom Dean 11/1 8.3% Pete Wicks 12/1 7.7% Montell Douglas 14/1 6.7% Sarah Hadland 16/1 5.9% Chris McCausland 20/1 4.8% Toyah Wilcox 25/1 3.8% Punam Krishan 33/1 2.9% Wynne Evans 40/1 2.4%

William Hill have slightly different betting stats for most of the names taking part, although Tasha has the same odds.

Tasha heads the market at 7/2 with William Hill to be crowned winner closely followed in the market at 9/2 by EastEnders star Jamie Borthwick, X Factor winner Shayne Ward (5/1) and JLS member JB Gill (7/1).

Gold medallists Sam Quek (7/1) and Tom Dean (10/1) come next in the market, Dean fresh off the back of winning gold in Paris, with former athlete Montell Douglas a 14/1 chance.

Spokesperson for William Hill, Lee Phelps:

“Strictly have just announced the 15 contestants for the upcoming 2024 series, and we make Tasha Ghouri the 7/2 early market leader to win the show. She’s followed by Jamie Borthwick (9/2), Shayne Ward (5/1) and JB Gill (7/1), who all have professional performance experience which is sure to help when taking to the dancefloor. Behind the frontrunners are ex-England hockey player Sam Quek at 7/1, with recent Paris gold medallist swimmer Tom Dean at 10/1.

“TV presenter Nick Knowles (16/1) may prove popular with the audience due to his long career in the BBC, and ex-footballer, now Sky Sports pundit, Paul Merson (25/1) is sure to pique the interest of Arsenal and football fans alike.”