Emotions will run high for EastEnders‘ George Knight (Colin Salmon) this autumn when his long-lost brothers turn up in Walford, hoping to forge a relationship with him.

Kobina and Kojo Asare arrive at The Vic with their mother’s friend Angela (Susan Aderin), who has shared the news that their older brother Kwame (aka George) has been found. George has never met Kobina or Kojo before and is still grappling with the shock of discovering the truth about his father Henry’s murder, and his true heritage. So, what will happen when he comes face-to-face with his brothers?

Kojo, George’s younger brother, is autistic, as is Dayo Koleosho who plays him. He has appeared in shows such as Strike, Casualty, and Doctors. Kobina will be played by Jonathan Nyati, known for his roles in Desperate Measures, Doctors, and Ted Lasso.

Dayo Koleosho said:

“It’s been absolutely amazing – I’m loving every minute of working with the cast and crew. It’s an incredible storyline for Kojo and his family. It is a dream that has become reality. They are many surprises and I’m taking every opportunity to work creatively with other talented actors.”

Jonathan Nyati said:

“I am really honoured to appear in EastEnders, a British soap that I grew up watching religiously. It’s exciting to be part of George Knight’s storyline and his on-screen family. I can’t wait for viewers to be introduced to Kobina and his little brother Kojo as they arrive in Albert Square for the first time.”

The siblings undoubtedly have a lot to discover about each other and their troubled history, but it’s not long before Kobina realises he can’t cope and decides to return to Ghana as George offers to care for Kojo, who wishes to remain in Walford.

EastEnders Executive Producer Chris Clenshaw said:

“We’re delighted to welcome Dayo and Jonathan to EastEnders to play Kojo and Kobina as we continue to explore George’s story. These are three brothers who were torn apart by tragedy and have a lot of complex emotions to come to terms with. When Kobina decides to leave, Kojo chooses to stay, which gives George the chance to be a big brother and also take on caring responsibilities.”

EastEnders, first look on the BBC iPlayer and every Monday to Thursday on BBC One at 7.30 pm