Broadcasting
ITV and the BBC confirm deal for UEFA Women’s EURO 2025
With less than one year to go until the tournament kicks off in Switzerland, ITV and BBC Sport have agreed a deal for live coverage of the UEFA Women’s EURO 2025.
The 16-team tournament kicks off on July 2nd with every match broadcast in the UK on either ITV or the BBC, except for the final, which will be shown on both ITV and the BBC. ITV will show coverage of half of the tournament’s matches across ITV1 and ITV4, with simulcast and catch up on ITVX. Match highlights will also be on ITVX, as well as ITV’s social media platforms.
Alex Kay-Jelski, Director of BBC Sport:
“BBC Sport has been a long-time supporter of the women’s game and the BBC is committed to bringing the nation together for the biggest sporting moments. We’re excited that we can bring another major tournament to audiences next summer across the BBC.”
Alongside live TV coverage and highlights across the BBC and iPlayer, live audio commentary will be broadcast on BBC Radio 5 Live and 5 Sports Extra. Fans will be able to listen to 5 Live coverage on BBC Sounds, DAB radio and the BBC Sport website.
As current holders, and having recently qualified, the Lionesses will be hoping to repeat their 2022 heroics where England clinched a major tournament trophy for the first time since 1966. The 2022 tournament overall saw total TV reach of 27.4m (15 mins or more) and was streamed 18m times across BBC iPlayer plus the BBC Sport website and app, with over 17 million watching the final on BBC One.
The other home nations, Northern Ireland, Scotland and Wales will be competing for remaining places via the play-offs which resume in October.
ITV and the BBC have partnered with the European Broadcasting Union (EBU) to secure the broadcast rights to the tournament. The EBU is the world’s leading alliance of public service media, representing over a hundred organisations worldwide.
Niall Sloane, ITV Director of Sport:
“Following the success of the Women’s World Cup last year, which drew big audiences to ITV across the tournament, we are looking forward to showcasing next year’s UEFA Women’s EURO. Viewers who follow ITV’s coverage of England Women can now expect to see live, free to air action and analysis across our platforms next summer.”
