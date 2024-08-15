‘Ave it, ITV…’

ITV’s jungle star reality show I’m A Celebrity Get Me Out Of Here is set to return in November and former EastEnders hardnut Danny Dyer is among the list of names to enter the jungle in 2024.

That’s according to the AI software at CoinPoker.com, which has predicted the ten contestants that will compete on the show this year. In line with bookies speculation Tom Daley is also named days after retiring. AI also picks popular internet star Yung Filly to enter the jungle in 2024.

Other names mooted by the artificial intelligence include Craig David and Rylan Clark.

Danny Dyer – Actor: The infamous ‘hardman’ actor, Danny Dyer, who has become a popular name on British television. Appearing in several films as a traditional UK gangster, Dyer rose up the ranks in the TV industry and earned a major role in EastEnders.

In January 2022, the 47-year-old quit the show after nine years and in July 2024 he made his comedy debut on TV with ‘Mr Bigstuff’ on Sky.

Tom Daley – Retired Olympic diver: The former Olympic diver announced his retirement from the sport days after the 2024 Paris Olympics after winning a silver medal in the Men’s Synchronized 10m Platform.

This was the 30-year-old’s fifth Olympic medal and he has now decided to call it a day – retiring as Great Britain’s most accomplished diver.

Despite the retirement being fresh, the sportsman may now turn his attention to TV and the AI predicts a place in the I’m A Celebrity lineup.

Yung Filly – Social media star: The AI software has made a bold prediction with its next pick, as it believes Yung Filly will enter the jungle.

Finding fame through various social media platforms, the 29-year-old has accumulated 1.79 million subscribers on YouTube, 3.1m on Instagram and 439k on Twitter.

Alongside this, the social media star has a popular podcast with another famous influencer Chunkz and is a recognised musician, gaining 1.4m monthly listeners on Spotify (as of August 13th).