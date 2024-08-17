The show starts later this month…

Hosted by BBC Radio 1Xtra’s Kenny Allstar, this performance and documentary hybrid series will focus on one British talent per episode.

In the first programme award-winning, North London born rapper and songwriter, Headie One is the star, followed by grime legend and rap royalty, Ghetts; South London rapper and singer songwriter, Enny follows in the third show and chart-topping Birmingham-based rapper, Mist is the final to be featured in the four-part series. The production offers a captivating window into these artists at the top of their game. Together with Executive Producers Shurwin Beckford, Fatima Sesay and James Corbin.

Living Lyrics is a documentary series providing an all-access pass to UK music’s most masterful storytellers and the hidden gems behind their legendary lyrics, first streamed exclusively on My5.

Viewers will join Kenny as he gets up close and personal with the artists on a tour of the places, people and culture that inspired their most iconic lyrics through a mix of on the ground and exclusive archive footage. Each episode will also feature two exclusive raw and moving performances, one in studio and one acoustic in a place meaningful to the artist.

Living Lyrics will dive beneath the surface of each artist’s most iconic songs giving the viewer an insight into their music and them as individuals. From Ghetts breaking down his track ‘Double Standards’, featuring Sampha and its cold hard truths around a range of political, personal and global issues, to Enny lifting the lid on her backstory in the self-empowerment anthem, ‘Peng Black Girls’, this series will peel back the layers to reveal the truth behind the lyrics.

The series was commissioned by BET UK and produced by BBC Studios Digital Originals.

Living Lyrics: Ghetts airs on August 20th, Living Lyrics: Enny will be transmitted on August 27th, Living Lyrics: Mist broadcasts on September 3rd and Living Lyrics: Headie One can be seen on September 10th. Each edition airs at 10pm on those dates on MTV.