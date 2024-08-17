Stonyhurst College pupils are celebrating another impressive year of A level results, marked by numerous outstanding individual achievements.

The 2024 CTEC results were particularly remarkable, with 90% of grades awarded at Distinction or higher. This success follows the exceptionally strong IB results achieved earlier this summer. The Class of 2024 attained an average of 145 UCAS points, equivalent to three A grades at A level, reflecting the high academic standards upheld by Stonyhurst.

Stonyhurst’s graduates will now embark on exciting journeys to prestigious universities across the globe. Destinations include Cambridge, St Andrews, Exeter, Hamilton College (New York), University of Notre Dame (US), King’s College London, University College London, Loughborough, IE Madrid (Spain), Queen’s Belfast, University of Sydney, UC San Diego (USA), University of St Gallen (Switzerland), Luiss (Italy), and Carnegie Mellon (US).

John Browne, Headmaster of Stonyhurst, commented: “We could not be prouder of our young people. These results showcase remarkable success stories at every level. We wish all our OS the very best as they set off to ‘change the world.'”

Stonyhurst College offers a diverse range of academic pathways in the Sixth Form, including the International Baccalaureate, A levels, and CTEC, ensuring every pupil can find a route that aligns with their strengths and aspirations.

Stonyhurst is the UK’s leading co-educational Catholic boarding and day school for 3 – 18 year olds. Founded in 1593, it is the oldest continuously active Jesuit school in the world.