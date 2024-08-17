They’ve given us extensive documentaries on the royal family, air fryers, retro television, Yorkshire, cruise ships and now it’s time for the house of God…

Channel 5 has commissioned BBC Studios to make a two-part documentary To The Glory of God: Building Britain’s Cathedrals, tracing the history of Britain’s most outstanding cathedrals.

Lucy Willis, Commissioning Editor, Factual, Channel 5:

“I’m delighted that the Reverend Pat Allerton is joining the Channel. He’ll be using his very personal experience and knowledge to take us on this journey through some of Britain’s greatest and most awe-inspiring Cathedrals.”

Reverend Pat Allerton will front this exciting series, telling the stories of the incredible craftsmanship it took to build these towering giants. He will wonder at the mysteries of how they were built, their exceptional beauty and the ways they still offer an oasis of spiritual peace and calm reflection.

Journeying by train from North to South, Reverend Pat will explore three spectacular British Cathedrals in each episode, each with a different story to tell and secrets to reveal.

Meeting local experts and archivists, he’ll show how the everyday people behind these remarkable buildings created a space that would both inspire and endure. Marvelling at the awe-inspiring challenges they faced, he’ll also uncover the history these buildings have seen, from the destruction of Henry VIII’s reformation to the Second World War and even glamourous royal weddings.

The series will reveal these treasured buildings in a new and fresh way, shedding new light on the structures that dominant the skylines of Britain’s cities.

Reverend Pat Allerton:

“I’m so excited to be working on this project! I know something of what went into constructing these magnificent cathedrals but have so much more to learn. I’m looking forward to discovering some of their hidden gems and untold secrets. These immense and inspiring buildings have been part of our nation’s life and worship for centuries. I can’t wait to tell their stories.”

Lucie Ridout Executive Producer of BBC Studios: Specialist Factual Productions:

“We are thrilled to be taking a trip through some of Britain’s most iconic buildings with Reverend Pat Allerton. It’s a wonderful opportunity to explore our nation’s history in a fresh and innovative way.”

Reverend Pat Allerton grew up dreaming of becoming a fighter pilot or a surgeon. However, a spiritual awakening at the age of 18 turned his life upside down and his journey towards the priesthood began. Pat was ordained as a vicar in 2010 and operates at St Peter’s Church in Notting Hill where he devotes his time to helping others explore life’s big questions.

Following the closures of places of worship as part of the nationwide lockdown in response to the Coronavirus, Rev. Allerton visited residential streets in London to deliver a prayer and a hymn through a speaker from his car. He has become known as the ‘Portable Priest’ and is credited with spreading a message of hope in the city.

