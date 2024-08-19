ITV has revealed a first look at the contributors to the second series of My Mum, Your Dad…

This autumn, the butterflies are back as the hit ITV1, STV, STV Player and ITVX series of My Mum, Your Dad returns, with a brand new line-up of single parents hoping to have a second chance at love.

Expect more heartfelt emotion as their grown-up kids take the reins once more but this time their parents are entrusting them wholeheartedly to be their ‘dating experts’.

Throughout the process, the dating decisions and the little notes of encouragement and words of advice they leave their parents are now all the more meaningful. With plenty of surprises and new twists along the way, the grown-up kids once again get a front row seat to all the action, as their mums and dads hope to find a romantic connection at the retreat. And, at the end, they’ll ultimately decide if they give their blessing to any potential matches.

Watch the official trailer for My Mum, Your Dad above. Viewers will see the trailer air for the first time tonight just before 7.30pm on ITV1 and STV.

Plus, get ready to meet the single mums and dads hoping for a second chance at love; Christian and his son Lucas, David, and his daughter Tiana, Maria and her daughter Livia, Andy and his daughter Issy, Host Davina McCall, Clare and her daughter Aimee, Vicky and her daughter Angharad, Jenny and her son Malachi, Danny and his son Ellis.

My Mum, Your Dad returns this September to ITV1, ITVX, STV and STV Player