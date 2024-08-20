The Beeb are taking the programmes on a journey across the USA…

The BBC World Service has announced that it will be touring the United States this September, bringing audiences live programming from Atlanta, Portland and St. Louis. In the lead-up to the US election, and working with partner stations across the US, The Roadshow will feature special broadcasts from Newshour, The Arts Hour on Tour and Unexpected Elements.

The format is a partnership between BBC World Service and US distributor American Public Media (APM).

Gwenan Roberts, Commissioning Editor, BBC World Service:

“We are thrilled to announce The Roadshow where we will bring three beloved BBC World Service programmes on a tour of the US, in what is a critical time for the country as it prepares to head to the polls in November. We’ll be taking the temperature of all facets of life in the country by being at the heart of the action, and demonstrating the breadth of World Service content across news, culture and science programming.”

Two months ahead of the US election, BBC Newshour will be touring the country to explore key issues at the forefront of voters’ minds. On 9 September, James Menendez’s first stop is St. Louis, in the state of Missouri. Having voted red six elections in a row, Missouri is now considered a Republican stronghold. So what are some of the pressing issues and concerns for people living here ahead of the US election? James Menendez takes a closer look before broadcasting live to the BBC’s global audience from the studio of BBC World Service partner station, St Louis Public Radio (STLPR).

On 11 September, Tim Franks then heads to the US city of Atlanta, the state capital of Georgia, which is considered one of six key swing states for the 2024 US Elections. He heads out around the city to explore the issues influencing voters before hosting BBC Newshour live from the studio of BBC World Service partner station, WABE 90.1 FM.

Then on 17 September, James Menendez’s next stop is the city of Portland in the state of Oregon – a state that has historically voted Democrat. He talks to people across the city ahead of the US Election, before broadcasting live from the studio of BBC World Service partner station, Oregon Public Broadcasting (OPB).

The Arts Hour on Tour, the BBC World Service English programme that showcases arts, culture and creativity around the world, kicks off The Roadshow in Atlanta. On 7 September, Nikki Bedi will be joined at the Atlantic Theatre by artists who call the city home, including Tayari Jones, whose novel, “An American Marriage”, made the New York Times bestseller list and won The Women’s Prize for Fiction. Also, the Emmy Award-winning Horne Brothers will be on stage, whose documentary, ‘The South Got Something To Say’, looks at the rise of the hip hop scene in the city. This programme will be broadcast on the BBC World Service on 21 September.

On 10 September, The Arts Hour on Tour then heads to their second stop, the city of St. Louis in the state of Missouri. Nikki Bedi will be joined on stage at Touhill Performing Arts Centre by creatives from across the city, with a live music performance from Dylan Triplett and Tonina Saputo, a stand-up comedy from Tina Dybal and a conversation with artists Damon Davis and Dail Chambers. This programme will be broadcast on the BBC World Service on 28 September.

Concluding the tour on 19 September, BBC’s Marnie Chesterton heads to Portland in the state of Oregon as Unexpected Elements goes on the road for the first time, recording the programme in front of a live audience at BBC World Service partner, OPB. Marnie is joined on stage by a panel of journalists and experts to delve into the scientific stories and connections emerging from Portland and beyond.

Guests include journalist Chhavi Sachdev, and OPB’s Jes Burns, producer of the Northwest science show “All Science. No Fiction.”, with more guests to be announced.

The programmes featured in The Roadshow will be broadcast on BBC World Service English on radio and online to millions of listeners worldwide and will be available on BBC Sounds or wherever you receive your BBC programming.