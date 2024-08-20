S4C enjoys highest weekly viewing hours for S4C for fifteen years…

S4C has seen significant growth in the number of viewing hours and reach of the channel over the week of the National Eisteddfod this year (7 – 13 August) with viewing figures over three times the usual weekly level on S4C.

Audiences of all ages have responded to the programmes and the level of appreciation for all the content during the Rhondda Cynon Taf National Eisteddfod in Pontypridd was at its highest for five years across the channel’s platforms. The reach of all the Eisteddfod programmes on television this year was 291,000 in Wales – 17% higher than in the Llŷn and Eifionydd National Eisteddfod 2023 – and 333,000 across the United Kingdom.

All S4C viewing hours during the week of the Eisteddfod were over 2 million, which is higher than any week on S4C for 15 years, with the viewing hours among those aged 16-44 also at their highest for fifteen years. The S4C News app also had its highest ever number of page views and daily users over the week of the Eisteddfod with an increase of 40% compared to the same week last year.

On S4C’s social channels – Instagram, Facebook, Tiktok, X, and YouTube – there was a significant increase in viewing sessions and engagement compared to the 2023 National Eisteddfod. S4C’s content from the National Eisteddfod was viewed 2.8m times across digital platforms.

Three clips in particular performed well; “Is there Peace?”, 12345678 Dom and Lloyd and a clip of Dafydd Iwan discussing the Welsh language on the first weekend of the Eisteddfod. This year, for the first time, S4C broadcast live from the National Eisteddfod stage on the last Saturday night of the festival – as well as broadcasting all the excitement of the festival in Rhondda Cynon Taf throughout the week.

Responding to the viewing figures, said Sioned Wiliam, Acting Chief Executive of S4C;

“This year’s Eisteddfod was a special experience for anyone who was there, and it’s good to see that our content has been enjoyed and appreciated by so many people. The daily and comprehensive offer from BBC Cymru managed to bring you a taste of Pontypridd wherever you wanted to watch it, and the content on social media brought the fun of the field and the platforms to various new audiences. These figures are a credit to all our production partners for their energy and creativity.”