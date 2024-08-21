ITV to air a film following the work of Her Majesty The Queen as she meets survivors of domestic abuse and campaigners working to raise awareness and understanding of the issue.

One in five adults experience domestic abuse in their lifetime, and it is estimated that around three women die by suicide as a result of domestic abuse every week. Her Majesty has been involved in spreading awareness of domestic and sexual violence for over a decade and now this 90-minute film will follow her over the course of a year as she attends official engagements and never before seen private meetings with survivors and change makers who are trying to achieve progress in this field.

Her Majesty The Queen, (Buckingham Palace 29th January 2022):

“I have learned from my conversations with these brave survivors that what they want above all is to be listened to and believed, to prevent the same thing happening to others. Let’s not lose this precious opportunity to speak up and galvanise action that will see the end of these heinous crimes forever. With determination and courage we will succeed.”

In the first documentary since her coronation, Her Majesty The Queen: Behind Closed Doors will feature interviews with victims of domestic abuse and relatives who have lost loved-ones as well as those working to end the violence.

Her Majesty will be seen hosting round-tables with teenagers, celebrating International Women’s Day at Buckingham Palace and meeting survivors who, if they hadn’t made it to a refuge, could have lost their lives. At the core of the film are the voices of survivors who want to break the wall of silence surrounding domestic abuse. The film will also explore why perpetrators abuse, and asks how we can stop the cycle of abuse.

Her Majesty The Queen: Behind Closed Doors will be shown on ITV1, ITVX, STV and STV Player later this year.