The multi award-winning master of mind control and psychological illusion, Derren Brown, returns to the stage next Spring with a brand-new live show, Only Human.

The content of Only Human is still under wraps, but it is guaranteed to give audiences a mind-blowing experience that will take their breath away. Prepare to be astonished… The production will embark on a major UK Tour at the Swan Theatre, High Wycombe on Friday 4 April 2025.

Derren Brown:

“After a year off from touring, I am ready to start the momentous climb to putting together another show. I’ve just realised it’s my 11th. Each show begins with a blank canvas and the question of what I could do with a thousand or more people locked in a room with me. It’s exciting, very exciting.”

Only Human is Derren Brown’s 19th tour. Amongst his many previous productions are Derren Brown Showman, Something Wicked This Way Comes, Enigma, Derren Brown’s Svengali and Derren Brown: Miracle.

His shows have garnered a record-breaking five Olivier Award nominations for Best Entertainment, winning twice – the largest number of nominations and wins for one-person shows in the history of the Awards. His 2017 show, Secret, won the New York Drama Desk Award for Unique Theatrical Experience and returned for a sell-out run on Broadway in 2019.