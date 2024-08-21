Channel 5 are set to delve in to the most tumultuous era in Roman history as they retell the stories of the cuthroat and turbulent years of the first five Emperors and the powerful women behind them, from the perspective of Livia Drusilla, played by Dame Siân Phillips, who brought Livia to life in the 1970s smash-hit classic I, Claudius. The episodes, each to air in an hour-long slot, will tell the story in a ‘thrilling historical documentary’ format the network note.

Federico Ruiz, Commissioning Editor, Factual, Channel 5:

“Forget everything you learnt about the Romans in school; this fresh and unique take on the most infamous, bloody and depraved period of Roman history is as shocking as it is gripping. While the men strutted about on the world stage, playing at running the Empire, the formidable women of Rome were the real power players… ruthlessly plotting, scheming, and disposing of their enemies at will. Cross them at your peril.”

The assassination of Julius Caesar plunged Rome into chaos, leading to the rise of one of history’s most notorious and scandal-ridden dynasties. Over the next century, this twisted and incestuous family relentlessly pursued power, establishing the world’s first hereditary dictatorship. For the first time in history women altered the Western World and the puppet master behind these power games was one ruthless woman, Livia Drusilla, the wife of Augustus and matriarch of the Caesar clan. This arch manipulator will go to any length to ensure the survival of her dynasty.