The BBC has announced the commissioning of a fourth season of The Traitors, along with a nine-part celebrity series.

The news was revealed during the Edinburgh TV Festival 2024.

The second series of The Traitors has garnered an impressive 46 million views on BBC iPlayer, and the show remains the leading new entertainment brand for 16-34 viewers.

Filmed at a stunning castle in the Scottish Highlands, The Traitors sees contestants face a series of challenges to build a prize fund. However, there’s a catch: some of them are ‘traitors’ who are secretly plotting to take the entire prize for themselves by culling the ‘faithful’ contestants.

The show has won numerous awards, including the BAFTA TV Award for Best Reality & Constructed Factual, the NTA for Reality Competition, the RTS award for Entertainment, and the Broadcasting Press Guild Award for Best Entertainment Programme.

Kalpna Patel-Knight, Head of Entertainment at the BBC said:

“The Traitors has well and truly established itself as an unmissable highlight of the year and the news of a fourth outing, alongside a brand new celebrity version coming to the BBC, will take the series to a whole new level. It will once again be fascinating for our audiences to see who’ll outwit, outplay, and outlast. Let the mind games begin!”

The Beeb have also confirmed the return of The Traitors: Uncloaked with 12 new episodes set to accompany the third season of The Traitors, on which filming recently took place in the Scottish Highlands. Once again hosted by comedian Ed Gamble, the episodes will be available on BBC Sounds, BBC Two, and BBC iPlayer.

Would-be contestants can apply to take part in The Traitors series 4 by clicking here.

The show is produced by Studio Lambert Scotland for BBC One and BBC iPlayer.