Broadcaster Jermaine Jenas has been fired from the BBC following allegations of ‘inappropriate behaviour’.

The 41-year-old Match of the Day and The One Show host was axed by the BBC earlier this week following a complaint made about ‘inappropriate behaviour’.

The Sun newspaper reports that a complaint was made about his behaviour and after initial routine enquiries, the BBC decided to take him off air and end his contract with immediate effect.

Jermaine played professional football for many years at clubs such as Aston Villa and Newcastle United and made 21 appearances for England. After retiring from football in 2016, he became a football pundit and commentator, most recently commentating for the BBC’s Euro 2024 coverage.

In 2020, he joined BBC daily magazine show The One Show, joining co-hosts Alex Jones and Ronan Keating in 2021.

The BBC has confirmed the media reports of his exit saying that Jenas is “no longer part of our presenting line up.”