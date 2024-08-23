BBC
Rylan Clark tipped to replace Jermaine Jenas on The One Show
The This Morning host, who mocked ‘The One Show’ on the ITV daytime rival last week is now tipped for a change of one mundane magazine show for another…
Rylan is the early favourite to replace Jermaine Jenas as a presenter on The One Show following the former footballer’s dismissal from the BBC yesterday, according to betideas.com. Rylan, a familiar face on ITV’s This Morning among various other television shows, is 9/2 to assume a permanent role on the programme.
Other notable candidates in the market for the position are Welsh TV presenter, Gethin Jones, who leads the betting at 7/2, and Olympic diver Tom Daley, an 8/1-shot.
Lee Astley, spokesperson for betideas.com:
“The news of Jermaine Jenas’ sacking from The One Show on BBC has kickstarted the rumour mill on who will replace him as a permanent host, with Rylan Clark a solid chance in the betting. Rylan, a man well-versed in the world of television presenting with stints on ITV’s This Morning and the Eurovision Song Contest, has been given odds of 9/2 to assume the vacancy left by Jenas as a presenter on BBC’s hit chat show,
“Gethin Jones, one of Wales’s most prominent presenters, has odds of 7/2 as the market leader for the position, with Great Britain’s own Olympic gold medallist, Tom Daley, at longer odds of 8/1 to fill the role since his retirement from professional diving.”
The One Show: To replace Jermaine Jenas
|
Gethin Jones
|
7/2
|
Rylan Clark
|
9/2
|
Barney Walsh
|
5/1
|
Dan Walker
|
6/1
|
Amol Rajan
|
8/1
|
Harry Judd
|
8/1
|
Tom Daley
|
8/1
|
BAR
|
9/1