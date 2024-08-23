The This Morning host, who mocked ‘The One Show’ on the ITV daytime rival last week is now tipped for a change of one mundane magazine show for another…



Rylan is the early favourite to replace Jermaine Jenas as a presenter on The One Show following the former footballer’s dismissal from the BBC yesterday, according to betideas.com. Rylan, a familiar face on ITV’s This Morning among various other television shows, is 9/2 to assume a permanent role on the programme.

Other notable candidates in the market for the position are Welsh TV presenter, Gethin Jones, who leads the betting at 7/2, and Olympic diver Tom Daley, an 8/1-shot.

Lee Astley, spokesperson for betideas.com:

“The news of Jermaine Jenas’ sacking from The One Show on BBC has kickstarted the rumour mill on who will replace him as a permanent host, with Rylan Clark a solid chance in the betting. Rylan, a man well-versed in the world of television presenting with stints on ITV’s This Morning and the Eurovision Song Contest, has been given odds of 9/2 to assume the vacancy left by Jenas as a presenter on BBC’s hit chat show,

“Gethin Jones, one of Wales’s most prominent presenters, has odds of 7/2 as the market leader for the position, with Great Britain’s own Olympic gold medallist, Tom Daley, at longer odds of 8/1 to fill the role since his retirement from professional diving.”

The One Show: To replace Jermaine Jenas