In celebration of 90 years of Donald Duck, one of the internet’s hottest celebrity interview shows Hot Ones, released a custom episode with special guest Donald Duck…

Hosted by Sean Evans and created by Chris Schonberger, Hot Ones is the internet’s hottest celebrity interview show. Hot Ones has welcomed a range of stars from Hollywood’s biggest actors like Jennifer Lawrence, Idris Elba, and Viola Davis, to comedians like Kevin Hart, John Mulaney, and Conan O’Brien, to top athletes such as Stephen Curry and Shaquille O’Neal.

Put up to the challenge by Daisy Duck and with support from Mickey Mouse, in this episode, Donald is set to prove he can take on the heat of a specially curated set of Disney hot sauces over cauliflower wings as host Sean Evans dives into a series of questions for the famous duck with a heart of gold. This episode highlights Donald’s history while also showing why he’s famously known to be temperamental.

Donald Duck is an iconic character and has played a key role in Disney’s unparalleled storytelling legacy.

Donald’s relatable frustrations with everyday life and events have made him one of the world’s most famous personalities. His popularity and accomplishments both on and off screen have earned him numerous accolades, including a star on the legendary Hollywood Walk of Fame and having his webbed footprints immortalized in cement outside the famed Chinese Theatre in Hollywood.

“Mickey Mouse and his friends, including Donald Duck have always been a part of popular culture so it only made sense that Donald and Mickey appear on one of the most recognized internet shows with celebrity guests,” – Tim Pennoyer, director, Brand Marketing, The Walt Disney Company.

Animation for Donald Duck on this custom episode of Hot Ones was produced by the Walt Disney Animation Studios team, led by legendary animator Eric Goldberg best known for animating Genie in Disney’s Aladdin (1992) and directing Disney’s Pocahontas (1995). Tony Anselmo voiced Donald Duck and Bret Iwan voiced Mickey Mouse for this special appearance on Hot Ones.

“As we continue to celebrate Donald Duck and Mickey and his friends, expect to see them in even more fun and new ways.”– Disney