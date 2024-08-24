Earlier this year, E4 launched a radical dating experiment that tore up the rule book…

The programme took an explosive, new approach to finding love, with a modern dilemma at its heart.

Lee McMurray, Commissioning Editor E4:

“Following the impressive streaming performance of its debut run, I’m delighted to be treating e4 viewers to a second series of Love Triangle. I can’t wait to see how a fresh batch of singles navigate this unique, three-way dating experiment, and what their stories will deliver in terms of the romance, drama and dilemmas our audience love.”

Returning for ten new episodes in a second series, on E4, this new outing of Love Triangle, produced by Workerbee (a Banijay UK company), will serve up a raft of fresh twists, turns and surprises, promising yet more excitement and drama, as six new singles embark on one of TV’s most unpredictable romantic roller coasters.

Love Triangle follows these six singles (pickers) as they abandon the infinite choice of the apps to choose between just two expertly handpicked partners (suitors). Based on a connection made by texting only, the single and their chosen match meet, before taking the extraordinary step of moving in together, in the hope of fast-tracking their relationship.

But the course of true love will not run smoothly for the pickers, or their suitors when the rejected match returns to form a Love Triangle, and all three must go through the remainder of the experiment as a trio – moving in together and triple dating! After living with and getting to know both suitors, each of the six pickers will face one final, agonising decision, as they choose who to hold on to, and who to let go.

In this unique, no-holds-barred battle of love, with hearts on the line and so much at stake, who will emerge victorious to claim that most elusive of all prizes: a happy-ever-after…?

The show will return to E4 and Channel 4 in 2025. Casting is now open and hopeful singles can apply for the series here: https://shortaudition.com/LoveTriangle